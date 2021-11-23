Posted: Nov 23, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Work continues on the Bar Dew Lake project just over five miles northwest of Bartlesville.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says the project is still in the works despite County Road 1400 to Road 3940 being open to traffic. He says they are in the process now of dressing the area.

Commissioner Antle says they are in the process of placing down some riprap in the area. He says they will work on this up until Washington County's offices close for Thanksgiving.

Washington County's offices will close at noon on Wednesday for the holiday.

The Bar Dew Lake project began in late-October. Commissioner Antle has said in recent weeks that the project was two or three years in the making. He says they took in some land from Dewey by way of donation for an old water district right-of-way that the city owned, which is what made this effort possible.

BarDew Valley Inn is located on West 1400 Road. Commissioner Antle says the project will help this business and further potential development nearby.