Posted: Nov 23, 2021 12:32 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 12:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Planting trees in a Bartlesville park.

Phillips 66 employees, representing several of the company's Employee Resource Groups, helped plant 16 new trees last week in Bartlesville’s Douglass Park, located at 509 S.W. Bucy Avenue. The project was made possible thanks to a Phillips 66 donation.

City-owned parks are open every day from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For more information about Bartlesville parks and facilities, see cityofbartlesville.org.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville City Beat