Posted: Nov 23, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Center (BCC) postpones Broadway in Bartlesville's performance of "An Officer and A Gentleman."

BCC Managing Director Val Callaghan says the show, originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, has been postponed due to several breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the touring company. Callaghan says this requires the tour to pause. She says the wellness and safety of the cast, crew and patrons is a top priority to the producers of An Officer and a Gentleman and everyone at the BCC.

Callaghan says the show has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. She says original tickets will be honored to make the transition to the new date easier.

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 23, new tickets, sold and printed, will show the January date.

Callaghan thanks Broadway in Bartlesville's patrons and those that support the arts in our community for hanging in there during these tough times. She says there is light at the end of the tunnel and that we're going to get through this together.

If you have questions or concerns, call the BCC box office at 918.337.2787.