Posted: Nov 23, 2021 8:48 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 9:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) investigates a shooting incident at a residence north of Skiatook Lake.

According to a news release, the OSCO received a call for service at a rural residence west of the Bull Creek area on County Road 2595. The caller reported a male subject had fired shots at his residence and fled the scene. The suspect's car was later found crashed near Hominy.

Deputies are on scene investigating the reason for the suspected shooting and circumstances surrounding the case. Initial information points toward a link between the shooting and a domestic altercation that occurred earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The OSCO assures that the public is not believed to be in danger and the alleged shooter is believed to have left the Hominy area.

The investigation is ongoing. The names of the involved parties are not available for release at this time.

Below is a map of the area courtesy of Google Maps.