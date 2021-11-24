Posted: Nov 24, 2021 12:30 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 12:33 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville area educator is thankful for Bartlesville Ambulance Service.

Last week, Mr. Tomlinson (Mr. T), a 5th grade teacher at St. John Catholic School, visited with Bartlesville Ambulance Paramedic Jessica Burke to express his thanks as he continues to recover from his injuries. Burke was one of the first responders who arrived to assist Mr. T following his recent accident. She helped stabilize Tomlinson’s injuries at the scene and transported him first to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center and later when he was transferred to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa for further treatment.

Burke, a 2010 graduate of St. John Catholic School, provided an extra layer of love, caring and support to Tomlinson as she was a member of his class during his first year teaching at St. John.

Photo courtesy: St. John Catholic School