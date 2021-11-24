Posted: Nov 24, 2021 10:52 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Christmas spirit at Woolaroc in Osage County is set to light up soon.

Woolaroc CEO Kevin Hoch says Wonderland of Lights will open for the season on Friday, Nov. 26. Hoch invites you and your family to see approximately 750,000 lights brighten the grounds. He encourages you to become part of the tradition out at Woolaroc.

There's a lot going on beyond the lights. Hoch says you will have an opportunity to visit the museum, the new Welcome Center, and Frank Phillip's lodge. He says you can grab hot chocolate, hot cider and fresh cookies, too.

The Welcome Center is named after Bob Fraser, the CEO of Woolaroc before Hoch came to town. Fraser recently retired and has been honored for his work in the community, the Frank Phillip's Home in Bartlesville, and at Woolaroc. Hoch says the center is beautifully decorated and open for you to see. He says the facility is now the cornerstone of the property where people can enjoy a snack, a drink and relaxation.

Hoch thanks the landscape and ranch crews for installing the lights. He says they put in a ton of work to make the magic of Woolaroc possible.

Wonderland of Lights will be open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday following opening night this Friday, Nov. 26. Hours will be from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Cost is $6 per adult and $1 per child that is 12 and under.