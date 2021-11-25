Posted: Nov 25, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 10:44 AM

Garrett Giles

The Johnstone-Sare Building in downtown Bartlesville will be the site of the 2021 Holiday Market.

Over 50 vendors will be on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the Johnstone-Sare building at 100 SW Frank Phillps Boulevard. There will be fresh-roasted nuts, coffee, cider, jewelry, custom gifts, skincare gifts, and much more.

The family-friendly shopping is open to all ages. The event will last from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Black Friday, and 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Photo courtesy: Johnstone-Sare Building Facebook page