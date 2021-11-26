Posted: Nov 26, 2021 9:58 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2021 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The German-American Society of Tulsa is ready for its 2021 Christkindlmarkt.

Christkindlmarkt is a premier German tradition in the heart of Midtown Tulsa. Authentic German food, Gluehwein, imported German goods, and over 24 vendors and artisans to shop with. Hours for the event are: Dec. 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Dec. 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Dec. 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Online and curbside functions will take place on Dec. 2, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In person activities and order pickup will take place at the GAST Event Center; 15th Street & Terrace Drive in Tulsa.

For more information, visit gastulsa.org or GASTulsa on Facebook.