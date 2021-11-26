Posted: Nov 26, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2021 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville shifts its focus to Christmas giving.

Captain Ian Carr says the Salvation Army will begin organizing and strategizing for its Angel Tree program on Monday, Dec. 6. He says the program is meant to give families in need the gifts their kiddos are hoping for for Christmas, as well as a meal for the holiday.

If you are interested in helping with the preparation for the Angel Tree distribution, Capt. Carr says you can give him a call. Capt. Carr says they will get ready to deliver toys on Dec. 16 and 17. He says they will hand out the toys on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The number to call is 918.336.6454.