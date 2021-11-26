Posted: Nov 26, 2021 1:12 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2021 7:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Wonderland of Lights opens for the season at Woolaroc.

Frank Phillips Foundation CEO Kevin Hoch says Wonderland of Lights is officially open in Osage County. Hoch invites you to see approximately 750,000 Christmas lights glistening on the grounds of Woolaroc this holiday season. He says they hope to see you soon, that you enjoy the lights, and that you make Wonderland of Lights a part of your Christmas tradition.

Following opening night, Wonderland of Lights will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. now through Dec. 19. Cost to enter is $6 per adult and $1 for children 12 and under.

Woolaroc is located at 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road.