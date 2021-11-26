Posted: Nov 26, 2021 7:42 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2021 8:58 PM

Garrett Giles

A head on collision between two vehicles is impacting traffic along Highway 75 in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred just north of County Road 4100 along Highway 75. Northbound traffic is being diverted to 186th Street North. The accident took place close to the Washington/Tulsa County line.

The WCSO and Oklahoma Highway Patrol ask you to avoid the area at this time. Both northbound lanes are completely shut down.

Injuries are being reported. Air Evac is on the ground according to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen.

We will have more information when it becomes available.