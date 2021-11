Posted: Nov 29, 2021 1:21 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Livestock Show entries are due.

All market animals to be exhibited at the 2022 Washington County Livestock Show must be entered by Friday, Dec. 3. Exhibitors must be current members of 4-H or FFA in Washington County.

For ear tags, entry forms, or more information contact the OSU Extension Office in Dewey at 918.534.2216.