Posted: Nov 29, 2021 2:56 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum is putting together two webinar sessions to continue shaping the upcoming renovations. These are planned for Monday, December 13th and Tuesday, December 14th at 7 p.m.

The series that is scheduled for that Monday will focus on the space that they will have to work with and the programmatic needs for Osage artists. Tuesday's webinar event will focus on the space and needs for research and collection offices for the project.

Preregistration is required to be a part of the webinar and you can do so on the Osage Nation Museum Facebook Page. For more information, call 918-287-5222.