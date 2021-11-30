Posted: Nov 30, 2021 12:28 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 12:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority convened for a meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss an upcoming issue that will possibly be voted on Friday. The Board could vote to recommend an incentive to the City Council to build a mixed income housing project on the land located to the west of the Sonic on the west side of town.

This would be a group out of Missouri and BRTA Executive Director Chris Wilson explains in further detail.

Friday’s meeting is set to start at 1 p.m.