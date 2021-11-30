Posted: Nov 30, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 3:22 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners dealt with several other business items at Monday’s meeting. The board requested for bids to be let for printing of ballot and non-ballot materials for the election board. Also, the bi-yearly bid for road oil was let. Bids will be gathered after they are advertised and later awarded.

A resolution was also approved for the disposal of several office items from District No. 1.

The commissioners then engaged in a discussion about renewing their membership for the National Association of County Commissioners. This gives them representation on the national level. All three agreed it would be in the best interest of the county to renew.