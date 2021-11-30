Posted: Nov 30, 2021 3:24 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 3:24 PM

Max Gross

A Collinsville man has been charged with first degree manslaughter after allegedly being behind the wheel during an auto accident that killed a Bartlesville woman last Friday night. Michael Ennis was arraigned on the felony charge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Court documents allege that Ennis was under the influence when his 2018 BMW collided with a 2013 Honda Pilot. It is alleged that Ennis’ vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck the other vehicle which had four occupants.

One of the passengers, 45-year-old Emily Hood of Bartlesville died as a result of injuries sustained. Three others from Bartlesville that were in the vehicle with Hood were treated and released at the same hospital.

Ennis briefly received medical treatment as well. His bond was set at $500,000, to which the defendant protested in court. Ennis is slated to return to court on December 17 for the felony status docket. Online records show no criminal history for Ennis in Oklahoma.