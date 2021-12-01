Posted: Dec 01, 2021 8:57 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 8:57 AM

Garrett Giles

A U.S. District Court grants a nationwide injunction against the Biden Administration, which prevents the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from requiring healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Kevin Stitt praises the injunction, saying he is pleased that federal courts have blocked yet another one of President Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

Stitt says he stands with Attorney General John O'Connor and the Legislature as they fight back to defend our individual liberties. He tells Oklahomans that they will continue standing up to the Biden Administration's excessive federal overreach.