Posted: Dec 01, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 9:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech Cosmetology students win first place and are named TOP Strand Up Salon in Bartlesville.

The students were recognized for their Strand Up to Breast Cancer fundraiser with Miles for Mammograms 5K, which raised over $600. Molly Collins, the Executive Director at Family Healthcare Clinic, recently presented a plaque to Tri County Tech's cosmetology students for their efforts.

Collins thanks the students for their passion and dedication.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech