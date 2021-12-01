Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Manslaughter Charges Filed in U.S. 75 Fatality Incident

News

Local News

Posted: Dec 01, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 9:44 AM

Tri County Tech Cosmetology Students Recognized

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech Cosmetology students win first place and are named TOP Strand Up Salon in Bartlesville.

The students were recognized for their Strand Up to Breast Cancer fundraiser with Miles for Mammograms 5K, which raised over $600. Molly Collins, the Executive Director at Family Healthcare Clinic, recently presented a plaque to Tri County Tech's cosmetology students for their efforts.

Collins thanks the students for their passion and dedication.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech


« Back to News