Posted: Dec 01, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 11:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory collects donations for Operation Toy Soldier.

Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide initiative by Veterans Funeral Care that provides toys to the children of deployed and non-deployed soldiers. Although this is a nationwide toy drive, your donation will stay local.

You can drop your donations by Stumpff Funeral Home’s offices in Bartlesville, 1600 SE Washington Boulevard, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are open daily.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 14.