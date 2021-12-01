Posted: Dec 01, 2021 2:26 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 2:26 PM

Max Gross

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the alleged trigger man in a shooting that occurred on Halloween. Jon Wolf-Darby was charged with one count of feloniously pointing a firearm at a court date in early-November after the October 31st incident.

According to police reports, officers responded to a residence in the 2800 Block of SE Sheridan Road in Bartlesville where a shooting had taken place. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said they believed the shooting was incidental. A 17-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The defendant has since been given a court-appointed attorney. A bond hearing was held on November 22 and Wolf-Darby’s request for a bond reduction was denied. However, the defendant was released that day on a $25,000 bond.

He is due back in court January 4 for the preliminary hearing date. If convicted, Wolf-Darby could be sentenced between one to ten years in prison.