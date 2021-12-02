News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 02, 2021 6:39 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 6:39 AM
BFD: Fire Leaves Home a Total Loss
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Fighfighters were out before dawn on Thursday to put out a blaze on the city's west side.
Battalion Chief Brett Chew tells Bartlesville Radio they were called to the scene of a supposedly unoccupied home out 501 South Morton that was engulfed in flames.
Chew says the person inside the structure got out safely.
All utilities had been shut off and the home has been declared a total loss.
« Back to News