Posted: Dec 02, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 8:05 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Angie Thompson with Elder Care shared with us a few of her "favorite things" about the agency.

Brighter Living provides peace of mind to families by helping to ensure that loved ones are safe and secure when the family is unavailable due to proximity, work hours, or for a variety of reasons.

DayBreak provides social interaction and activities for adults of various levels of physical and cognitive abilities who may need supervised care in a supportive environment during the week.

Foundation provides the highest quality therapy to promote wellness for adults in our community. Our team specializes in physical, speech, and occupational therapy geared toward mature adults.

HEALTH CLINIC

Elder Care’s dynamic team in the W. R. Bohon Health Clinic specializes in caring for patients of advanced age. Our clinic offers complete care to adult patients with complex medical issues.

Elder Care is a free resource for community referrals, caregiving services, medical equipment, transportation, and more. If there is info you would like to know about, please reach out to us!