Posted: Dec 02, 2021 9:22 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The giving season is here and Governor Kevin Stitt encourages you to make a difference with him.

Gov. Stitt is once again accepting the #GiveAHam challenge from the Oklahoma Pork Council and its Board President Joe Popplewell. Stitt says Popplewell's company – Seaboard Foods – donated more than 10,000 pounds of pork products to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Tulsa.

Stitt says he can't wait to see the momentum continue as Oklahomans step up to help their neighbors in need during the holidays. He says he is donating his ham this year to Sylvia, a foster kindship mom in OKC.

The giving continues. Stitt challenged Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, Speaker Charles McCall, and Pro Tem Senator Greg Treat to donate hams and keep the challenge going.