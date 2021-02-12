Posted: Dec 02, 2021 9:58 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 9:58 AM

Garrett Giles

Jacquelyn Smith, a teacher at Ranch Heights Elementary School, has been named a Bartlesville Public School District Teacher of the Month by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

In recognition of this honor, Ms. Jacquelyn Smith was given a plaque and a $300 check by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

Ms. Smith, an art teacher at Ranch Heights Elementary School, has eight years of teaching experience. As a student at Wayside Elementary, Ms. Smith was profoundly impacted by her 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade teacher Mrs. Virginia Anderson, who taught her how important it is to find ways to connect with students and what an impact a teacher can truly have.

Ms. Smith strives to encourage and provide her students with ample opportunities to learn and thrive in her classroom. Through hands-on activities, humor, and a safe classroom atmosphere, she believes students can be fully engaged in what they are learning.

During her years with the district, Ms. Smith has received various nominations. She was named Classified Person of the Year when working for the School Age Care Program, Rising Star teacher during her second year of teaching, and now Teacher of Year at Ranch Heights.

Bartlesville Public Schools is proud to join Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group in honoring Jacquelyn Smith as the Bartlesville Teacher of the Month.