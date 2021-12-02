Posted: Dec 02, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 10:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville will soon be featured on “Discover Oklahoma.”

The park, located at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, will be featured on the next Discover Oklahoma, which airs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on KTUL Channel 8 out of Tulsa. Unity Square was funded by 2018 General Obligation Bond funds and donations from local corporations, organizations, families and individuals.

Watch the episode on television or on Discover Oklahoma’s Facebook page.