Posted: Dec 02, 2021 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade is set to step off at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday and this is sure to be one of the biggest and best parades the town has seen yet. Ellen Weigant, who recently retired from Weigant's Pharmacy after 40 years will be this years Grand Marshal and Travis Meyer with the News on 6 will also be on hand.

Cody and Lauren Garnett will be the emcees for the parade once again and Santa Claus will be at the Constantine Theater before the festivities begin. This year's theme is, “Homecoming Christmas” and Reba Bueno with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce goes into detail with what on-lookers can expect to see along the parade route.

Shops will be open throughout the day and the Constantine Theater will also show The Muppet Christmas Carol following the parade. For those of you unable to make it out to Pawhuska on Saturday, the parade will be broadcast live on 100.1 KYFM and KPGMTV.com.