Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Investigators continue their investigation into the death of a person who was located in southwestern Washington County.

Deputies received a call for service around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, regarding a suspicious vehicle. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says the vehicle was determined to be connected with a missing person case out of Tulsa, and they later found a body nearby. He says the Chief Medical Examiner out of Tulsa made a positive identification on the deceased person late-Thursday afternoon.

Copeland says the deceased person was identified as 52-year-old Michael Base. He says Tulsa Police Department records indicate that the family had reported Base missing on Friday, Nov. 26.

WCSO Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner's office as well as the Tulsa Police Department as they continue their investigation into Base's death.

Anyone with information about Base is asked to call 918.332.4057 and 918.332.4029 and ask for Sgt. Herb Cline or Investigator Summer Davis respectively. Sgt. Cline and Investigator Davis can be reached by email at: hcline@countycourthouse.org and sdavis@countycourthouse.org.

