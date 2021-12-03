Posted: Dec 03, 2021 9:43 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates will soon file Declarations of Candidacy for a seat on one of five school boards in Washington County.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says the process will begin on Monday, Dec. 6, at 8:00 a.m. House says the filing period will close on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5:00 p.m. She reminds voters that contests of candidacy must be filed no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. If one candidate receives more 50-percent of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50-percent of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election on April 5, 2022. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates' names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices :

Bartlesville School District, Office #2, which has a 4 year term of office

Bartlesville School District, Office #4, which has a 4 year term of office

Bartlesville School District, Office #5, which has a 2 year unexpired term of office

Caney Valley School District, Office #2, which has a 5 year term of office

Copan School District, Office #2, which has a 5 year term of office

Dewey School District, Office #2, which has a 5 year term of office

Tri County Technology Center, Office #3, which has a 4 year unexpired term of office

Tri County Technology Center, Office #4, which has a 5 year term of office

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website here, or by contacting the Washington County Election Board office at 918.337.2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4 (pictured).