Posted: Dec 03, 2021
Red Tickets Now Available for Green Country Christmas
It’s the 21st annual Green Country Christmas Giveaway, with more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, and more than one million green tickets given away!
Because of the popularity this year, rolls of “Green” 2021 Green Country Christmas tickets are running low so a select few businesses who run out of green tickets will be supplied with RED Green Country Christmas tickets. This will not affect the daily prize drawings or the major prize drawing which will take place Tuesday morning, December 21 on the radio. Simply verify if your winning ticket is red or green.
Complimentary green or red tickets may be picked up at any of the businesses displaying the "Green Country Christmas" poster. With each $10 purchased, shoppers will receive an additional ticket from the business. No purchase necessary.
Prizes and gift certificates with a value of at least $50 have been donated by each business. Ten daily prize numbers from the tickets distributed are being announced weekdays on KWON 1400/93.3/95.5, KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9, and KPGM 1500/99.1 listed in the Examiner Enterprise, Sunrise Reporter, on the Weatherline phone number: 918-336-2900 and at www.bartlesvilleradio.com. Winners have three business days to claim their prizes at the radio station studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., or new numbers will be drawn. Major prizes will be drawn from all the tickets Tuesday morning, December 21, on the radio beginning at 9am. People can listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they are shopping. They do not have to be at one specific location. They will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative will go to them wherever they are to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, then new numbers will be drawn for the major prizes.
2021 Major prizes include: $5,000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, $3000, $2000 and 5-$1000 Cash Prizes from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Two Round Trip Southwest Airlines Tickets Anywhere in the Continental US from Spears Travel, Set of Tires Detail and Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, Two 26" E-Bicycles from Boom! Moto, Black Fire Forge 16” Model 917 AR-15 Rifle, 2-hour Private Lesson with the owner from Guns Of Glory, Two $1,750 Roofs from Heritage Roofing, One Year Golf Membership from Adam’s Golf Course, $660 in Gas from Phillips 66, $500 Gift Certificate from Cliff’s Flooring and Windows, Two 1 Week Pet Stays in a Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, Grill from Lowe’s Home Improvement, Two $250 Gift Certificates from, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Five Echo Dots with $50 Gift Card from Doug Hough Homes, 12 AAA Membership Packages from Paul’s Wrecker, Two $250 VISA Gift Cards from American Heritage Bank, Two $250 Gift Certificates from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, 2 VIP Season Passes to 2021 OKM Music, Festival from OKM Music, Recliner from Bob Loftis Furniture, Five Large Fancy Cutting Board Sets from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Five Foot Farmhouse Coffee Bar with Sliding Barn Doors from Sand Creek Designs, Two Hour Basic Cleaning Packages valued at $200 each from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning, $100 Gift Basket and a Subscription to Candles for a Cause with a $100 Gift Card from The Crafty Candle Shoppe, Four $100 Gift Baskets and One $100 Gift Certificate from Moxie on 2nd, $500 Gift Certificate from Cliff's Furniture & Window Treatments. Participating businesses include; KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM, *Arvest Bank, A Heavenly Touch, ABS Performance Auto Repair, Action Communication, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, Armstrong Bank of Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank of Dewey, ASAP General Stores, Atwood’s, BancFirst, Bargain Center, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, Bartlesville Collision Center, Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Bell Camper Sales, Billie's Health Foods, Bless UR Heart, Bob Loftis Furniture, boom! moto, Cherokee Casino- Ramona, Clean Results, Cliff's Flooring & Windows, Cliff's Furniture & Window Treatments, Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Doenges Family of Autos, Doug Hough Homes, Eggbert's, Farmers Insurance-Scott Gillette Agency, Farris Heating and Air Conditioning, Flowerland, Glorious Connections, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Guns of Glory, Heritage Roofing, Homeland on Frank Phillips, Homeland on Madison, Homeland on South 75, Jensen Tractor Ranch, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Lowe's Home Improvement, Madden Auto Repair, Martha's Task, Michael's Carpet & Sleep Center, Midway Café, Moxie on Second, Mr. Klean Car Wash, No Limit Powersports, OKM Music, Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Patriot Chevrolet, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Paul's Wrecker, Paw's Resort and Spa, *Phillips 66, RCB Bank, Price Tower Arts Center and Copper Bar, Recognition Place, Regent Bank Bartlesville, Rejuvenation Med Spa by Hill Dermatology, Sand Creek Designs, Señor Salsa, Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency, Sippin' Sweet Company, Skyway Honda of Bartlesville, Sooner State Espresso, Spears Travel, Spectrum Paint, Sterling's Grille, Stride Bank, Sunshine Motors, Swim 'n Holes, Tallgrass Motors, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Downtown, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Highway 75, The Crafty Candle Shoppe, Tractor Supply Co., US Cellular-Premier Wireless, Union State Bank, United Rental, United Supermarket, Washington County Equipment LLC, Watts Distributing Co., Weeze's Café, Windle's Rock & Jewelry, Wooden Buffalo and More!
