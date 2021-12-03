Posted: Dec 03, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 10:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday afternoon at which time they will hear from Nancy Graham, who will give a presentation of Oklahoma’s C-Pace. This was an agenda item that had to be tabled last week after two commissioners were unable to attend the meeting.

The Board will consider changing seven duplicate roads across the county. This would benefit the E-911 department. The Board will also look to approve the meeting schedule for 2022.

Following the meeting, there will be a holiday dinner taking place for all county employees at the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. As a result, the Osage County Courthouse will be closed from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Monday’s Board meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.