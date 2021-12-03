Posted: Dec 03, 2021 2:20 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 2:20 PM

A Bartlesville man picked up several charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle after leading police on a chase. Ronnie Wiley Jr. was charged with driving under the influence, child abuse, endangering others while eluding and several other counts at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

Court documents allege, that early on Friday morning Wiley led police on a chase that resulted in Wiley’s 2001 Honda minivan striking a tree on the 100 block of Debell Avenue. A female and a four-year-old child were in the vehicle during the incident. Wiley attempted to flee on foot after crashing the vehicle.

Wiley did not have a valid driver’s license. It was also believed that the defendant was under the influence. Bond was set at $35,000 and Wiley is due back in court on December 17.