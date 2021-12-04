Posted: Dec 04, 2021 9:14 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2021 9:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hold a couple discussions in their next meeting, but it does not appear that they will be acting on either item.

One of the discussions revolves around 9th Avenue from Highway 75 and Choctaw Street. The other discussion regarding medical marijuana ordinances.

The Dewey City Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene after the Council meeting.