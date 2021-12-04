Posted: Dec 04, 2021 7:38 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2021 7:39 PM

Garrett Giles

A small town in the heart of Washington County lights up with Christmas cheer.

Ramona's Christmas Parade of Lights was a huge success on a misty Saturday night. Event organizer Becky Haberly named off the winners during the broadcast of the parade on Real Country KRIG 104.9. She says first place went to Cub Scout Pack 25.

Haberly says they gave Pack 25 first place because of their creativity. She says seeing their train-themed float covered in lights with the candies designed by glow sticks took them over the top.

The City of Ramona's "Whoville" float with the Grinch won second place. Third place went to the snowman riding shotgun in a Gator.

American Legion Post 335 held a special presentation as they paused and led the crowd in saluting the American flag. The national anthem played in the background.

A Ramona Police Department squad car was positioned at the front and the back of the parade. Five different fire departments, including the Ramona Fire Department, Owens & Company Fire, Oglesby Fire, Washington County Fire, and Collinsville Fire. Washington County Emergency Management was in attendance, too.

The Ramona Fire Dept. gave Santa a lift through the crowd. Jolly Old St. Nicholas threw out handfuls of candy to the good boys and girls as he cruised down Fourth Street. The candy wrappers glistened in the streets until they were snagged up by little hands.

There was plenty of laughter and smiles at the parade. Haberly says it meant a lot to see the town out on the streets, the kids smiling, the lights and Santa. She says getting back to normal is an added bonus.

Deanna Cunningham, Travis Williams and Ashley Manning helped organize the parade as well.

