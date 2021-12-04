Posted: Dec 04, 2021 7:57 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2021 8:11 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis "Fairytale Christmas Parade" on Saturday, December 4, was a huge hit. The Kiwanis has been hosting the Bartlesville Christmas Parade since 2011, bringing joy to people of our community.

This year's Grand Marshal, Ron Adams and his wife, Debbi are long time Bartians and very well known in Bartlesville with his relationship with the Kiddie Park, area Christmas Parades and children’s Christmas parties. Arvest Mortgage Lender Julia May was the new Grand Marshal sponsor this year.

Ron and Debbi were driven by Kevin Potter of Bartlesville Radio in a 2002 Thunderbird.

The parade was seen on KWONTV.com brought to you by:

MOXIE ON 2ND, BARTNET IP, DOENGES FAMILY OF AUTOS, REGENT BANK, WATTERS HEAT AND AIR, MEDICALODGES OF DEWEY, PAUL'S WRECKER, PRO TINT, LPL PAINTING AND COMPANY, STATE FARM INSURANCE AGENT DANIELLE WEAVER, JOM SWEAZY REALTY, ARVEST BANK AND LUIS ORTIZ LAW OFFICE.

The BHS Band Sponsor is Arvest Bank

Dewey Band Sponsor is State Rep. Judd Strom

Float Sponsors:

Santa Claus Sponsor/Musselman Abstract

Patriotic Sponsor/Patriot Auto Group

Non-Profit/Chenowth & Cohen

1 Lighthouse Outreach Center

2 Elks Lodge 1060

3 Tulsa Quarte Midget

Corporate /Cliff’s Flooring and Windows

1 Phillips 66

2 ReMax

3 ConocoPhillips

Business/KWON Radio

1 INCO Electric, Inc

2 Cobalt Boats

3 Oklahoma Monument Company

Parade Theme/ Armstrong Bank

Sutterfield Financial

Overall Winner/Bryan, Little, Haley and Kent

Chevron Phillips