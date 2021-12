Posted: Dec 06, 2021 9:01 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 9:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Pathfinder Parkway along Turkey Creek on the west side of U.S. Highway 75 will be closed this week for a water line repair. The trail will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7. It is anticipated the trail will reopen Friday, Dec. 10.