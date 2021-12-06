Posted: Dec 06, 2021 9:09 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 9:09 AM

Garrett Giles

Elder Care will host a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinic on Friday December 10, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Pre-registration is strongly suggested to reserve a spot for first, second, or booster vaccines.

Vaccines will be offered first to pre-registered guests and will be subject to availability for those who have not pre-registered.

Guests may pre-register by calling 918.336.8500. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.