Bartlesville
Dec 06, 2021
Elder Care to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Dec. 10
Garrett Giles
Elder Care will host a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinic on Friday December 10, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Pre-registration is strongly suggested to reserve a spot for first, second, or booster vaccines.
Vaccines will be offered first to pre-registered guests and will be subject to availability for those who have not pre-registered.
Guests may pre-register by calling 918.336.8500. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.
