Posted: Dec 06, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

An agreement between Ray of Hope in Bartlesville and the Washington County Commissioners receives amendment.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says he reviewed the initial funding request the non-profit had made and got approval on in early-October. Antle says the document had the $330,900 request on it. He says he believes the County's intent was clear, regardless of how the numbers came to be, so the $30,900 increase on the amendment should not be a surprise to anyone.

The agreement was previously approved on Nov. 8. More on that story here.

The Commissioners unanimously approved the amendment on Monday morning. Commissioner Antle says the amended agreement brings the total amount of American Rescue Plan Act funding that they have distributed to $1.2 million. He says that is out of an initial $5.1 million.

The item was presented by Washington County Emergency Management Specialist Jerry Kelley.