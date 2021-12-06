Posted: Dec 06, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation road improvement requests for District Two of Washington County receive approval.

The Washington County Commissioners made two additional requests to the Cherokee Nation on Monday morning. Commissioner Mike Bouvier says this is for overlay work on Road 4015 south of Road 2200 to be complete at Road 402, and overly work for Road 2700 east of Highway 75 for a mile. He says there is a big necessity for the work at Road 2700 because of all the new homes that are in the area.

Commissioner Bouvier says the amount for asphalt that they normally pay for a two-inch lift will cost more than normal. He says they will probably use a four-inch lift so the road will last longer with all the construction going on in the area.

All the work is estimated to cost $425,000.