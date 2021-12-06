Posted: Dec 06, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department names a new Chief.

Justin Miller has been tapped to lead the Dewey Fire Department as its next Chief. Miller is married to his wife Lauren and they have two boys and one girl on the way due in February. His family lives in Dewey and attends Spirit Church in Bartlesville.

“I serve at the church as a safety team member and Usher. My wife and I also lead a First Responders Life group through the church,” Miller said.

Miller started his emergency services career in 2009 as an EMT at Bartlesville EMS until December 2012. He started his fire service career with theDewey Fire Department in 2011 until December 2012. His full time career at the Bartlesville Fire Department started in 2012 where he currently serves today.

“I [have been] a Bartlesville Fire Department Honor guard member since the establishment of the HG in 2017 and I am also currently serving on the first responder advisory board for Project Tribute Foundation,” Miller said.

Miller says he has a deep passion for the fire service and helping people.

“I am honored and humbled to be the Fire Chief for the city of Dewey,” Miller said. “I am excited to work alongside the passionate and committed Firefighters here at Dewey, and cannot wait to help enhance DFD and continue the momentum of the Department moving forward. My mission statement for the Dewey Fire Department is, to save life and property by effectively mitigating hazardous emergencies, professionally and sufficiently with compassion and Community pride.”

Miller says there are four things to ensure a healthy fire department and that is, Chief lead, Fire officer protected, city supported and members active.

“My vision is that I will maintain a successful department by making decisions that is in the best interest of the people, while working alongside my Fire Officers who will protect the foundation and ethics of our service to the public, while maintaining a good working relationship with the city administration, creating good, healthy culture and pride with the DFD members so that we can successfully serve the community and put the citizens first.”

The Dewey Fire Department is excited to have Miller on board as Chief.