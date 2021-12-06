Posted: Dec 06, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Another meeting, another update on the courtroom renovations at the Washington County Courthouse.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap informed the public on Monday morning that the sheet rock is up in the new first floor courtroom. He said RECO Construction was hoping to tape the walls starting as soon as early this week.

Commissioner Dunlap said the transformation of the old Election Board Offices into the courtroom has been amazing. He said he is encouraged by the progress that is being made on the project.

The courthouse renovations began on Oct. 4.

