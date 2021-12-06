Posted: Dec 06, 2021 1:25 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 1:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Across Osage County, there are seven roads that have duplicate names. This makes it difficult for the E-911 department, as they are unsure which road a party is referring to when calling in about a problem. In order to correct this, they changed seven road names at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. E-911 Director Kay Kelley explains in further detail why this needed to be done.