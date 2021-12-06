Posted: Dec 06, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 3:13 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested and charged with a felony of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Trevor Payne appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday for his initial appearance.

Court documents allege that Payne held down a female victim while two other female co-defendants assaulted the woman. Charges have yet to be filed against Danitra Crane and Renita Crane but records show them listed as co-defendants. An eleven-year-old was present during the course of the alleged assault.

Bond was set at $10,000 on the felony count. There is stipulation of no contact with the alleged victim if Payne posts the bond.