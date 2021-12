Posted: Dec 06, 2021 3:04 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 3:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will not meet on Monday night as previously scheduled.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says they are unable to establish a quorum for the meeting. He says a special meeting will be called for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 3:00 p.m. to approve claims.

The meeting will take place at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue in Dewey.