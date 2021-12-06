Posted: Dec 06, 2021 7:39 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 7:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council convened for its regularly scheduled meeting at the first of the month on Monday evening and got a lot of things accomplished.

The City transferred ownership of property near the post office and downtown Sonic to the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority to possibly bring mixed-income affordable housing to the city. This is being done in partnership with a company from Missouri and would be a tax credit project.

The Council also agreed to begin conducting a feasibility study to see if it would be possible to bring a conference center to Bartlesville and where it should be placed. They have allocated up to $50,000 to conduct the study.

There was a bid awarded to begin remodeling the second floor of the Bartlesville Public Library and the City was also presented with the Water for 2060 Excellence Award.

The Council is next scheduled to meet on Monday, January 3rd at 7 p.m. at City Hall.