Posted: Dec 07, 2021 9:12 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 9:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The candidacy filing period for five school boards in Washington County opened on Monday.

In Bartlesville, incumbent Scott Bilger has re-filed for his Office 2 seat. Jonathan Bolding has filed for the same position. Kevin Sitton has re-filed for the Office 4 seat on Bartlesville Board of Education, and the Office 5 seat has a newcomer filing for the role in Kinder Shamhart.

Other school boards up for the filing period include Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey and Tri County Tech.

In Caney Valley, incumbent Yahola Webb has filed for her Office 2 seat. Dewey's Amy LaSpisa has filed as the incumbent for the Office 2 seat there. Meanwhile, no candidates have filed for the Office 2 seat in Copan, nor have candidates filed for the Office 3 or Office 4 seats at Tri County Tech.

The filing period is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

We will continue to have updates when they become available.