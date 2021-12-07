News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 07, 2021 9:22 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 9:29 AM
Mayor Copeland on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville city council on Monday did not act on a Memorandum of Understanding to begin a lease for the First Christain Church faciltity.
Appearing COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mayor Dale Copeland said the council instead will be conducting a feasibility study to see if it would be possible to bring a conference center to Bartlesville.
The Council on Monday also transferred ownership of property near the downtown post office to the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority to possibly bring mixed-income affordable housing to the city. Copeland said that if this is successful, it would transform a largley empty space to 54-60 mixed income workforce houding consisting of 2-story townhouses and 3-story apartments.
Copeland says this would be a tax credit project with DHTC Developement, LLC, out of Missouri.
« Back to News