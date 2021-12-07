Posted: Dec 07, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 9:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Civic Ballet will present Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker over the weekend.

The event will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:00 p.m. Choreographer Leo Ahonen, along with Artistic Director Katie Matney, will bring to life this classic Christmas story centered on a family's Christmas Eve celebration through a fairy tale ballet and the life of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

To attend this performance at the BCC, call 918.337.2787, or drop by the box office at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. You can even purchase tickets online. Single tickets range from $13 to $25