Posted: Dec 07, 2021 12:08 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 12:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville was recently featured on Discover Oklahoma.

To watch the episode on Unity Square for yourself, click here.

Bartlesville Community Center (BCC) Managing Director Val Callaghan spoke with Discover Oklahoma about the green space. Callaghan says everyone came together to make Unity Square possible. She says the citizens played a big role in getting the project rolling, too.

Unity Square is located between the BCC and the Price Tower Arts Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. The musical instrument park, the white bison statue, the Ted and Melody Lyon Pavilion (pictured above) and Native Color at Unity Square (pictured below) were highlighted in the segment on the park as well.