Posted: Dec 07, 2021 12:44 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

For the past three weeks, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has been unable to provide the latest COVID-19 numbers to the public on a county-by-county basis. This is something that the Board of Osage County Commissioners request on a weekly basis, but Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts has been unable to grant that information. Roberts did go on to tell the Board what he did know.

Masks remain optional for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.