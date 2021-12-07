Posted: Dec 07, 2021 1:04 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 1:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville city crews will begin work on a water valve replacement at the intersection of Johnstone Avenue and Hensley Boulevard this Wednesday night, Dec. 8.

Beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, water service will be disrupted or off for customers on Frank Phillips Boulevard between Keeler and Johnstone, on Second Street between Keeler and Dewey and on Hensley Boulevard between the railroad tracks and Osage Avenue.

Service is anticipated to be restored by 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.